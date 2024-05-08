Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Chinese EV maker Nio to launch its lower-priced brand Onvo on May 15

By Evelyn Cheng,CNBC

Evelyn Cheng | CNBC
  • Chinese electric car company Nio said Thursday it will launch its lower-priced brand called Onvo on May 15.
  • The announcement comes amid a price war in China's highly competitive electric car market that's forced Tesla to cut prices.
  • Nio delivered 15,620 electric cars in April, up from 11,866 cars the prior month.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car company Nio said Thursday it will launch its lower-priced brand called Onvo on May 15.

The announcement comes amid a price war in China's highly competitive electric car market that's forced Tesla to cut prices. Xpeng, another EV startup, also plans to release a sub-brand called Mona in the next two or three months.

Nio said the first Onvo model, the L60, will be a "family-centric smart BEV priced around RMB 250,000, in the same segment as Tesla Model Y." That's about $34,600.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

In contrast, Nio's SUVs and sedans currently sell for nearly 300,000 yuan or far more. Nio delivered 15,620 electric cars in April, up from 11,866 cars the prior month.

The company's CEO William Li previously told CNBC that the first Onvo car will be an SUV cheaper than the Model Y.

Nio said Onvo stands for "On Voyage," and that that the Chinese name of the brand, "Le Dao," means "Path to Happiness." The company sells cars to Europe, but didn't specify whether Onvo would be available outside China.

Money Report

news 41 mins ago

China's imports jump 8.4% in April, exceeding expectations as purchases from the U.S. grow

news 3 hours ago

Neuralink's first in-human brain implant has experienced a problem, company says

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us