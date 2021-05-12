Biden Says Expect Good News in the Next 24 Hours on Colonial Pipeline

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he anticipates good news "in the next 24 hours" on the ongoing Colonial Pipeline cyber attack that has disabled fuel deliveries up and down the East Coast in recent days.

"We have been in very, very close contact with Colonial Pipeline, which is the one area you're talking about -- one of the reasons gasoline prices are going up," Biden said at an event Wednesday afternoon.

"I think you're going to hear some good news in next 24 hours. And I think we'll be getting that under control."

The remarks came as Americans in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic faced fuel shortages at the pump starting late Monday, which showed little sign of abating by Wednesday afternoon. Panic buying in some states was exacerbating the supply chain issues.

"I have in the meantime made it easier for us to have lifted some of the restrictions on the transportation of fuel, as well as access to the United States military providing fuel, and with vehicles to get it there, places where it's badly needed," said Biden.

