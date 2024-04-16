Money Report

Bank of America is set to report first-quarter earnings — here's what Wall Street expects

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • Bank of America is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.
  • Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Borthwick, told analysts last month to expect investment banking revenue to rise by 10% to 15% from a year earlier.
  • Analysts will also be focused on the bank's net interest income, which has been declining in recent quarters.

Bank of America is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

  • Earnings: 76 cents a share, according to LSEG
  • Revenue: $25.46 billion
  • Provision for credit losses: $1.4 billion, according to StreetAccount
  • Trading: Fixed income of $3.24 billion and equities of $1.84 billion

Will Bank of America follow rivals in posting better-than-expected Wall Street revenue?

That's one of the key questions after JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs all topped estimates with help from trading and investment banking.

Bank of America's Chief Financial Officer, Alastair Borthwick, told analysts last month to expect investment banking revenue to rise by 10% to 15% from a year earlier, and for trading results to be roughly flat.

Analysts will also be focused on the bank's net interest income, which has been declining in recent quarters as funding costs have climbed along with the rise in interest rates.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

