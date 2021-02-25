Apple Car News Keeps Coming – Here's What's Been Reported So Far

The past six years of speculation around the so-called Apple Car have been a roller coaster. First Apple was reportedly building a car. Then the company wasn't building a car, just the guts of a vehicle. Most recently, sources told CNBC that Apple will manufacture an autonomous car with Hyundai and Kia in Georgia. Now that might be out, too.

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world, and it could become massively more valuable if it can make a splash in cars – the global auto and mobility market is worth about $10 trillion compared with the $715 billion smartphone market, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

