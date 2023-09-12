92. Gibson Capital

Gibson Capital, based in Wexford, PA, is ranked No. 92 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2B

Years in Business: 34

Accounts Under Management: 1,000

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Daniel Berczik, Chief Compliance Officer

Christine DeMao, Chief Operating Officer

Contact:

gibsoncapital.com

6600 Brooktree Court, Suite 2200, Wexford, PA 15090

(724) 934-3200