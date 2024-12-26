Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

10-year Treasury yield rises above 4.6% ahead of jobless claims

By Yun Li,CNBC

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 17, 2024.
NYSE

Treasury yields rose Thursday morning as investors awaited new data on jobless claims.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped 4 basis points 4.627%. The 2-year Treasury traded 1 basis point higher at 4.353%.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Jobless claims for the week ended Dec.21 are expected to total 225,000, according to an estimate from Dow Jones. Claims for the prior week totaled 220,000.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The benchmark 10-year rate has climbed more than 40 basis points this month. The bulk of the advance came after the Federal Reserve pared down rate-cut projections, indicating only two more interest rate cuts in 2025, down from the four potential cuts penciled in during September.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us