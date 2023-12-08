Celebrate 5 years of The Met Philadelphia with a special beer

Raise a glass to five years of entertainment at The Met Philadelphia with the venue's very own beer named for the street it's on.

Conshohocken Brewing Company this week revealed the limited edition North Broad Lager. The pilsner malt is "lightly hopped with Chinook for a crisp lager with a clean finish," according to a news release announcing the limited-edition brew.

The beer, which features The Met's façade on each 16-ounce can will be available throughout the venue starting with Patti LaBelle's homecoming holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The current iteration of The Met -- which took $56 million to restore -- opened on Dec. 3, 2018.

