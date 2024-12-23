Dreaming of a green Christmas?

Well, with the Mega Millions jackpot exploding to $944 million for the annuity and $429.4 million for the cash option, you could get your holiday wish just before Santa Claus comes to town.

Léelo en español aquí.

The jackpot rolled again after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night – the white balls 2, 20, 51, 56 and 67, plus the gold Mega Ball 19.

"If won at that level, it would be the largest prize ever won in December and the seventh largest in Mega Millions history," the lottery said.

Don't throw away your ticket just yet, as a $1 million ticket matching all five white balls was sold somewhere in Pennsylvania, Mega Millions said.

The next drawling is on Tuesday, Dec. 24 -- Christmas Eve

Did you win big in Pa. Friday night?

Check your numbers because five $1 million tickets in the Dec. 20, 2024, draw were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana (two) and Pennsylvania, Mega Millions said.

NBC10 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Lottery to find out where in the Keystone State the $1 million winner that matched all five white balls (2, 20, 51, 56 and 67) was sold.

More than 2 million tickets sold in Tuesday's draw matched at least the gold Mega Ball and are worth $2 or more.

Once again, the winning numbers in the Dec. 20, 2024, draw were 2, 20, 51, 56 and 67, with a Mega Ball of 19.

What would you do if you won?

"Me and my buddy are doing it together. And, if we win, we're moving to Florida," Audubon, Pennsylvania, resident Bob Fisher said last week.

Lottery players with "Mega" dream have been flocking to grab tickets hoping for an early holiday gift to make some wishes come true.

"I would share it with these beautiful people in this gas station and beyond," Wynnewood resident Cynthia told NBC10. "So what the heck. Let’s see what happens.

When did someone last hit the Mega Millions jackpot?

It's been since Sept. 10, 2024, since a ticket sold in Texas hit all five numbers and the Mega Ball to win an $810 million jackpot.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, plus the Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Good luck!