Add Marc Vetri to the list of local award-winning chefs coming to the Wells Fargo Center, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Vetri and Comcast Spectacor, operator of the South Philadelphia sports arena, are teaming up to bring a new pizza concept to the home of the Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers in October for the start of the NBA and NHL seasons.

MVP will replace The Bistro stand on the 11th Street side of the club level at Wells Fargo Center, which is undergoing a $50 million renovation. MVP will be the latest local concept for the James Beard Award-winning chef, who operates Vetri Cucina and Fiorella as well as the recently opened Fiore Rosso steakhouse in Bryn Mawr.

"Next to making pasta, pizza is one of my favorite obsessions,” Vetri said in a statement.

PBJ.com has details on other restaurant ventures from Jose Garces and Stephen Starr that are part of the revamped $350 million club level at the South Philadelphia arena.

