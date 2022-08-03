Celeb Chef Jose Garces Bringing His ‘Eats' to Wells Fargo Center

The Wells Fargo Center is teaming up with award-winning chef Jose Garces to create a new culinary concept called Garces Eats, which will debut at the South Philadelphia arena in October, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Garces Eats will replace the Club Level Bistro stand on the Broad Street side of the Wells Fargo Center, which is undergoing a $50 million makeover this summer. The eatery, which is designed by New York firm Dash Design, will feature a rotating menu highlighting dishes from many of Garces' restaurants throughout Philadelphia such as Village Whiskey, Distrito, and the Olde Bar, plus serve new items exclusively available at the Wells Fargo Center.

Sample menu items include smash burgers made with Village Whiskey's proprietary beef blend and served with duck fat fries; buffalo cauliflower with buttermilk ranch and gin pickled celery from the Olde Bar, and a burrito bar featuring pork carnitas or al pastor, Chile braised beef, and adobo chicken.

Valerie Camillo, president of the Wells Fargo Center, said the rotating menu will allow arena visitors the opportunity to enjoy something different each time they come. "This is just another way that the new Wells Fargo Center [will] offer the best guest experience in the world with a Philly twist," she said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The open kitchen model marks Garces’ first foray into the sports industry, reports PBJ.com, which looks into what the venture means to Garces.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.