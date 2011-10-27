NBC 10 encourages veterans and military families to find hope for a new career Nov. 3. Come on out to Lincoln Financial Field for a job fair.

Making a Difference on the Homefront is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in the West Club Lounge on the Club Level.

There are more than 35 companies participating, including:

Lincoln Financial

Verizon Wireless

Eaton Corporation

Amazon

Amtrak

Lowe's

Dept of VA

the IRS

National Cemetery Administration