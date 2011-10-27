NBC 10 encourages veterans and military families to find hope for a new career Nov. 3. Come on out to Lincoln Financial Field for a job fair.
Making a Difference on the Homefront is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in the West Club Lounge on the Club Level.
There are more than 35 companies participating, including:
Business
Lincoln Financial
Verizon Wireless
Eaton Corporation
Amazon
Amtrak
Lowe's
Dept of VA
the IRS
National Cemetery Administration
Lincoln Financial Field is located at 1020 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia 19148.
CONTACT: For details and access, contact Kathy Poynton kpoynton@uschamber.com Office 202-463-3121