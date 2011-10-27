Making a Difference on the Homefront

The job fair for veterans and their families includes 35 companies and happens Nov. 3 at Lincoln Financial Field

NBC 10 encourages veterans and military families to find hope for a new career Nov. 3. Come on out to Lincoln Financial Field for a job fair.

Making a Difference on the Homefront is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in the West Club Lounge on the Club Level.

There are more than 35 companies participating, including: 

Lincoln Financial 
 
Verizon Wireless 
 
Eaton Corporation 
 
Amazon 
 
Amtrak 
 
Lowe's 
 
Dept of VA 
 
the IRS 
 
National Cemetery Administration 
 
 
Lincoln Financial Field is located at 1020 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia 19148. 

CONTACT: For details and access, contact Kathy Poynton kpoynton@uschamber.com Office 202-463-3121 

