Check out what's being ‘re-imagined' at Pa.'s Longwood Gardens

One of the world’s premier horticultural gardens that's in the backyard of Philadelphia is getting a makeover.

Longwood Gardens is famous for its hundreds of acres of mesmerizing botanical displays. Next year, there will be even more for guests to enjoy.

“We’re going to be able to put more of our collections front and center, more gardens for our guests to enjoy, more beautiful landscapes outside the conservatory,” Patricia Evans, public relations officer and associate vice president of marketing and communications, said. “I think for our guests who know Longwood very well, it’s just more for them to enjoy.”

The Longwood Re-Imagined construction project began in early 2021. It’s set to be complete by fall of 2024. The core conservatory will be transformed, with a large new focal point.

“We are building a 32000 square foot new conservatory,” Evans said. “We’re adding new restaurant and event space, and increasing our bonsai collection and our water lily display as well.”

Hundreds of employees have worked together to make the vision come to life.

“I think the entire Longwood Reimagined project and process has been done in a very thoughtful way,” Evans said. “There’s attention to detail throughout; everything from the type of glass that we used in the conservatories, to the sustainable systems that will help power the conservatories, to how we’re selecting plants.”

While the gardens are ever-changing, Longwood Reimagined is the largest construction project they’ve taken on in over a century. Staff hopes it will give guests another reason to visit.

“We want them to be wowed,” Evans said. “We want them to be jaw-droppingly amazed at the displays that we put on here every day of the year.”

To learn more about the project, click here.