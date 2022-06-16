Delaware-based ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to buy the shuttered Jennersville Hospital in southern Chester County from Tower Health, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The proposed deal is expected to close in 30 to 60 days. Financial terms were not immediately available.

West Reading-based Tower Health closed Jennersville Hospital on Dec. 31 as part of its financial turnaround plan, reported PBJ.com. The health system also closed another Chester County medical center, Brandywine Hospital, on Jan. 31.

If completed, the acquisition would give ChristianaCare — which already has medical practices and the 8-year-old Concord Health Center in Chester and Delaware counties — its first hospital in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Its Christiana Hospital in Wilmington is about 19 miles away from Jennersville.

ChristianaCare's deal with Tower includes the purchase of the 63-bed Jennersville Hospital, Tower Health’s interest in two office buildings, and an additional 24-acre parcel of land.

The proposed new name for the campus will be ChristianaCare West Grove Campus.

