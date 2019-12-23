A new quick service fried chicken restaurant has unveiled plans to open 40-50 stores throughout the Philadelphia region by next spring, with the goal of creating 1,000 jobs. The first location debuted at Philadelphia Mills on Friday.

HNT Chicken, shorthand for “hot ‘n’ tender,” projects to reach 65 units by the end of 2020 and 100 by June 2021, resulting in another 1,000 jobs. After the initial 50 spots, the boneless chicken concept will seek to expand throughout the Northeast.

Founded in Brazil by Dany Levkovits in 2014, HNT Chicken operates dozens of locations throughout the South American country. Philadelphia-based Pandya Restaurant Growth Brands recently acquired the concept. The CEO of the U.S. venture is 19-year-old Ronak Pandya, son of entrepreneur Jay Pandya, who owns dozens of restaurants throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. Levkovits will stay on board with the team to aid the transition.

Moonbeam Capital Investments LLC, a private equity fund founded by Steven Maksin, is funding the HNT Chicken endeavor.

