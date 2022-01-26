High-End Philadelphia Steakhouse Closing After 6 Years

Hugo's Frog Bar and Chop House in Rivers Casino will close its doors on Sunday after six years operating at the Fishtown site, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Rivers officials did not immediately reveal what will replace the high-end steakhouse.

"An exciting new concept, yet to be announced, is planned for this location," Justin Moore, general manager of Rivers Casino, said in a statement to the Business Journal.

Moore added that Hugo's staff "will be reassigned, and no jobs will be lost."

