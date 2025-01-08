Come hungry to one of the iconic eateries in Philadelphia as several well-known players in the food game have joined forces for the latest cheesesteak shop.

Here are the tasty details about Uncle Gus' Steaks at Reading Terminal Market after the ribbon was cut on the new spot on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025:

Who are the food masters behind Uncle Gus' Steaks?

The owners of Angelo’s Pizzeria South Philly, Pearl’s Oyster Bar and Tommy DiNic’s joined forces to open up Uncle Gus'.

"Uncle Gus’ brings top-quality ingredients, including Angelo’s house-made bread, and generations of sandwich artistry together for a delicious version of Philadelphia’s favorite sandwich," organizers said ahead of the grand opening celebration.

There's a historic meaning to the name.

"Uncle Gus’ is named after Gaetano 'Gus' Pollizz, who was a great uncle to Joey Nicolosi of Tommy DiNic’s," Reading Terminal Market says on its website. "Gus was a fixture in the Market for nearly 30 years, known for singing opera for customers as he worked the register at DiNic’s."

What's on Uncle Gus' menu?

"The menu is as simple as can be, offering 12” steak sandwiches with a choice of cheese and toppings, focusing on familiar ingredients done at the highest level," Reading Terminal Market says.

Where is Uncle Gus' Steaks located inside Reading Terminal Market?

The new cheesesteak spot occupies the A8 stall located just inside Door 4 off 12th Street. That's next to Bassets Ice Cream.

The space was previously occupied by Carmen’s Famous Italian Hoagies and Cheesesteaks up until owner Carmen DiGuglielmo retired in 2024, Reading Terminal Market noted. Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla honored DiGuglielmo for his 40 years in various locations in the market during Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

What hours can you grab a cheesesteak from Uncle Gus'?

The cheesesteak shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.