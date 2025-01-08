Food & Drink

Philly food favorites join forces for Reading Terminal Market cheesesteak spot

Uncle Gus' Steaks cut the ribbon at Reading Terminal Market on Jan. 7, 2025

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Come hungry to one of the iconic eateries in Philadelphia as several well-known players in the food game have joined forces for the latest cheesesteak shop.

Here are the tasty details about Uncle Gus' Steaks at Reading Terminal Market after the ribbon was cut on the new spot on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025:

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Who are the food masters behind Uncle Gus' Steaks?

The owners of Angelo’s Pizzeria South Philly, Pearl’s Oyster Bar and Tommy DiNic’s joined forces to open up Uncle Gus'.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Uncle Gus’ brings top-quality ingredients, including Angelo’s house-made bread, and generations of sandwich artistry together for a delicious version of Philadelphia’s favorite sandwich," organizers said ahead of the grand opening celebration.

There's a historic meaning to the name.

"Uncle Gus’ is named after Gaetano 'Gus' Pollizz, who was a great uncle to Joey Nicolosi of Tommy DiNic’s," Reading Terminal Market says on its website. "Gus was a fixture in the Market for nearly 30 years, known for singing opera for customers as he worked the register at DiNic’s."

Business

Reading Terminal Market 5 hours ago

Philly has a new cheesesteak spot with experience behind it

Mega millions Dec 26, 2024

Dreaming of winning big? Well, the Mega Millions jackpot hit $1.15 billion

What's on Uncle Gus' menu?

"The menu is as simple as can be, offering 12” steak sandwiches with a choice of cheese and toppings, focusing on familiar ingredients done at the highest level," Reading Terminal Market says.

Where is Uncle Gus' Steaks located inside Reading Terminal Market?

The new cheesesteak spot occupies the A8 stall located just inside Door 4 off 12th Street. That's next to Bassets Ice Cream.

The space was previously occupied by Carmen’s Famous Italian Hoagies and Cheesesteaks up until owner Carmen DiGuglielmo retired in 2024, Reading Terminal Market noted. Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla honored DiGuglielmo for his 40 years in various locations in the market during Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

What hours can you grab a cheesesteak from Uncle Gus'?

The cheesesteak shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us