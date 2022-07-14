Gopuff Laying Off 1,500 Workers, Shuttering Dozens of Warehouses, Report Says

Gopuff is laying off 10% of its global workforce and closing dozens of warehouses, according to Bloomberg, slashing spending after rapidly expanding during the pandemic, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The Philadelphia digital delivery startup's job cuts will impact 1,500 employees, affecting a mix of corporate and warehouse staff in the U.S., according to a memo to investors cited by Bloomberg. The news outlet reported Gopuff previously eliminated 3% of its workforce in March and nixed plans for an initial public offering.

Gopuff intends to shutter 76 U.S. warehouses, or roughly 12% of its network, according to the memo cited by Bloomberg. The company will consolidate its footprint in some cities, the report says. In New York, for example, Gopuff will close five of its two dozen warehouses.

Read more about Gopuff 's layoff plans at PBJ.com.

