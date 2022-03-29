Ex-Phillie Pat Burrell's Former Center City Penthouse Lists for $4.3M

A 4,500-square-foot Rittenhouse Square penthouse previously owned by former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Pat Burrell has hit the market for $4.299 million.

Located inside the Lanesborough at 1601 Locust St., the bi-level unit has panoramic Center City views and features three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, two private terraces and direct elevator access from the lobby. Built in 1929 as a private men's club known as the University Club, the building was renovated in 2003 into 18 full-floor residences.

Burrell was the original owner of Penthouse 1, purchasing the unit in 2005 and working with a designer on customizing the space, said Kristen Foote, a broker with Compass RE who holds the current listing. Foote said Burrell was known for hosting parties in the space following the Phillies' 2008 World Series championship season.

"It's a grand entertaining space," said Foote, noting the unit has 23-foot-high ceilings and was previously the University Club's ballroom. Penthouse 1 spans the entire 17th floor with the master bedroom on the 18th. A glass staircase leads to the second floor.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Property records show Thomas Domalski, a former equities trader at Bala Cynwyd-based Susquehanna International Group, purchased the condo from Burrell for $2.55 million in May 2012. Burrell played with the Phillies from 2000 to 2008 and is a member of the team's Wall of Fame at Citizens Bank Park.

Read the full story and see more photos of the home on PBJ.com.

Keep up with all your business news with the Philadelphia Business Journal.