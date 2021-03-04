Di Bruno Bros. Launches Limited-Release Wine Ahead of New Wayne Location

What to Know Renowned Philadelphia cheese shop Di Bruno Bros. has diversified its products with the launch of an exclusive, limited-release red wine.

The wine is exclusively available at Di Bruno Bros. Bottle Shops and the company’s forthcoming location in Wayne, which is anticipated to open in the spring.

To create the new wine, one ton of Barbera grapes were handpicked from the organic-practicing Suma Kaw vineyard in Placerville, California.

Renowned Philadelphia cheese shop Di Bruno Bros. has diversified its products with the launch of an exclusive, limited-release red wine.

"Di Bruno & Friends Wine Collaboration #1" is a blend of 50% Barbera and 50% Zinfandel grapes priced at $39.99. Led by Sande Friedman, wine category manager and president of Philly Wine Cru, the Di Bruno Bros. team partnered with Somerset, California-based La Clarine Farm to formulate the blend.

The wine is exclusively available at Di Bruno Bros. Bottle Shops and the company’s forthcoming location in Wayne, which is anticipated to open in the spring. Only 51 cases were produced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To create the new wine, one ton of Barbera grapes were handpicked from the organic-practicing Suma Kaw vineyard in Placerville, California. They were then foot-crushed and whole cluster fermented with native yeasts before being pressed after nine days.

PBJ.com provides more details on the wine here.

Get the latest business news from the Philadelphia Business Journal.