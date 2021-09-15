Las Vegas

Crabfries in Sin City: Chickie's and Pete's to Open Las Vegas Location Next Month

The Chickie's and Pete's in Sahara Las Vegas will be the restaurant chain's first on the West Coast

By Ryan Mulligan – Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia Eagles fans who venture out west for the team's Oct. 24 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders will be able to get a taste synonymous with home.

Two years after announcing plans to open a Sin City location, Chickie's and Pete's set an opening date of Oct. 6 inside Sahara Las Vegas, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The location will be the sports bar and restaurant chain's first on the West Coast. It will take its spot as one of 10 restaurants and bars in the Sahara, the former SLS Las Vegas. The 8,200-square-foot Chickie's and Pete's space will include a William Hill sports book and three VIP gaming rooms with two TV's, sofas and gaming consoles, PBJ.com reports.

The venue will serve up Chickie's and Pete's signature items including Crabfries and five different varieties of cheesesteaks.

PBJ.com takes a look back at the history of Chickie's and Pete's ahead of the chain opening its 18th brick and mortar location.

Get the latest business news from NBC10's partner at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

