A beloved staple of the Chinatown restaurant scene has reopened -- soup dumplings and all -- at a new location just in time for the Lunar New Year.

Dim Sum Garden reopened at 1024 Race Street at noon on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting, dignities and a lion dance celebration intended to ward off evil spirits, organizers said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Shanghai-born mother-daughter duo Shizhou Da and Sally started Dim Sum Garden along 11th Street in 2008 then moved to 1020 Race Street in 2013, press person Kory Aversa said.

The duo are known for their soup dumplings. At Monday's event they showed off "Philadelphia's largest soup dumplings ever," clocking in at 6 to 7 inches. Some dignities in attendance Monday needed "a straw to slurp the soup inside."

Aversa gave people a sample of what that mega dumpling looks like in an Instagram post.