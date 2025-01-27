Food & Drink

Chinatown restaurant known for dumplings celebrates opening in new location

Dim Sum Garden has brought its signature dumplings to new location at 1024 Race Street in Philadelphia's Chinatown

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A beloved staple of the Chinatown restaurant scene has reopened -- soup dumplings and all -- at a new location just in time for the Lunar New Year.

Dim Sum Garden reopened at 1024 Race Street at noon on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting, dignities and a lion dance celebration intended to ward off evil spirits, organizers said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Shanghai-born mother-daughter duo Shizhou Da and Sally started Dim Sum Garden along 11th Street in 2008 then moved to 1020 Race Street in 2013, press person Kory Aversa said.

The duo are known for their soup dumplings. At Monday's event they showed off "Philadelphia's largest soup dumplings ever," clocking in at 6 to 7 inches. Some dignities in attendance Monday needed "a straw to slurp the soup inside."

Aversa gave people a sample of what that mega dumpling looks like in an Instagram post.

Business

Food & Drink

One of Chinatown's most popular eateries reopening in new location

Food & Drink

U.S. wine sales are tumbling

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkChinatown
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us