Philadelphia

South Philly sports complex food service workers reach deal with Aramark

UNITE HERE Local 274 reached an agreement with the food service provider Aramark, both sides announced on Monday, March 31

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

After more than a year of negotiations, a new deal has been reached for hundreds of food service workers at the three stadiums of the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

On Monday, March 31, UNITE HERE Local 274 – the union that represents thousands of food service workers in the Philadelphia region – announced they reached a tentative agreement with Aramark for a new set of labor contracts.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

“Our members have shown what is possible when you stick together and are committed to a vision of changing your workplace and your life,” Rosslyn Wuchinich, president of UNITE HERE Local 274, said. “These are historic contracts that win health insurance access for hundreds of workers who had none. They set a new minimum of at least $20/hour now and get everyone to at least $24/hour by 2029.  We appreciate the support of all our allies, the cooperation of Aramark and most importantly the sacrifices of all the workers who united together to make this happen.”

Aramark – a Philadelphia-based food service company that provides food and beverages for Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center – confirmed that an agreement was reached.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“After more than a year of ongoing negotiations with UNITE HERE Local 274, we are pleased to have reached new 6-year agreements covering each of the three buildings at the Philadelphia Sports Complex,” Chris Collom, Aramark’s Vice President of Corporate Communications, wrote. “We would like to thank our employees, the fans and our clients at Citizen’s Bank Park, the Wells Fargo Center and Lincoln Financial Field for having confidence in Aramark as we worked to reach new agreements that benefits all parties.”

In addition to the $20 per hour wage floor for all non-tipped workers, the new contract includes health benefits for any employee who works more than 1,050 hours or 180 days at all three stadiums, raises of approximately $6 per hour for the lowest paid workers and eleven paid holidays.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us