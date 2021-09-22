Caesars, De Niro-Backed Nobu Unveil Project in Atlantic City

A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars casino in Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there.

Caesars Entertainment said Tuesday it is joining with Nobu Hospitality for a project to be called Nobu Hotel Atlantic City.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The development, including a Nobu restaurant, is part of a $400 million investment Caesars Entertainment is making in Atlantic City over the next three years. It also will include the rebranding of several floors of hotel rooms in Caesars as the Nobu Hotel.

STUDIO PCH, Inc.

The new eatery and rebranded rooms are expected to be ready by summer 2022.

Nobu was founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro and film producer Meir Teper. The company is doing similar projects in New Orleans and Las Vegas.