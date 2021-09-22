atlantic city

Caesars, De Niro-Backed Nobu Unveil Project in Atlantic City

"We are excited to take this next step in our growing partnership with Caesars," said Nobu Hospitality founders, Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Meir Teper

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A hospitality company involving actor Robert De Niro will open a restaurant in Caesars casino in Atlantic City and renovate hotel rooms there.

Caesars Entertainment said Tuesday it is joining with Nobu Hospitality for a project to be called Nobu Hotel Atlantic City.

The development, including a Nobu restaurant, is part of a $400 million investment Caesars Entertainment is making in Atlantic City over the next three years. It also will include the rebranding of several floors of hotel rooms in Caesars as the Nobu Hotel.

A rendering of Nobu Hotel Atlantic City
STUDIO PCH, Inc.
A rendering of Nobu Hotel Atlantic City

The new eatery and rebranded rooms are expected to be ready by summer 2022.

Nobu was founded by chef Nobu Matsuhisa, De Niro and film producer Meir Teper. The company is doing similar projects in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

atlantic cityJersey ShoreRobert De NiroCaesars Entertainmentnobu
