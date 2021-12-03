Driven by Weddings, Bucks County Hotels Report Record Fall Numbers

Bucks County posted record-breaking hotel industry metrics this fall driven by increased travel and pent-up demand in the local wedding sector, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The county saw its highest September hotel occupancy on record at 74.4%, said Paul Bencivengo, COO at Visit Bucks County. That was accompanied by an average daily room rate of $119.07.

Previously, Bucks County’s best September for the lodging sector was in pre-pandemic 2019, when occupancy reached 71.1% and the average daily rate climbed to $106.31, Bencivengo said to PBJ.com.

Similar high demand was demonstrated this October. Despite the ongoing pandemic, occupancy reached 73.3% — only slightly below the October record of 73.5% set in 2019, per Visit Bucks County. Average daily room rate in October climbed to $121.95, besting the previous record for that month of $107.92 set in 2018.

PBJ.com breaks down how the industry records come even with Bucks County's hotel room supply more robust than in years past, indicating an appetite for travel in the area.

