Bucks County

Driven by Weddings, Bucks County Hotels Report Record Fall Numbers

By Laura Smythe - Philadelphia Business Journal

A lamp is turned on next to a made hotel bed
Getty Images

Bucks County posted record-breaking hotel industry metrics this fall driven by increased travel and pent-up demand in the local wedding sector, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The county saw its highest September hotel occupancy on record at 74.4%, said Paul Bencivengo, COO at Visit Bucks County. That was accompanied by an average daily room rate of $119.07.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Previously, Bucks County’s best September for the lodging sector was in pre-pandemic 2019, when occupancy reached 71.1% and the average daily rate climbed to $106.31, Bencivengo said to PBJ.com.

Similar high demand was demonstrated this October. Despite the ongoing pandemic, occupancy reached 73.3% — only slightly below the October record of 73.5% set in 2019, per Visit Bucks County. Average daily room rate in October climbed to $121.95, besting the previous record for that month of $107.92 set in 2018. 

Business

Philadelphia 11 hours ago

City Council Permanently Legalizes ‘Streeteries' in Some Philly Areas

Philadelphia 16 hours ago

City Council Permanently Legalizes ‘Streeteries' in Some Philly Areas

PBJ.com breaks down how the industry records come even with Bucks County's hotel room supply more robust than in years past, indicating an appetite for travel in the area.

Keep up with all your business news at the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

Bucks CountyHotels
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us