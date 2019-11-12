For the third time since November 2017, the Painted Bride Art Center at 230 Vine St. is back on the market.

The 14,213-square-foot building is for known for its unique mosaic facade that was created by Isaiah Zagar, artist of Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens. The facade, considered a piece of artwork, has been the main culprit in holding up its sale.

Sale of the property was thwarted twice. First, a tech company put it under contract but the property was nominated to be placed on the Philadelphia Register of Historical Places. In September 2018, the Philadelphia Historical Commission voted it down. The building was put back up for sale and an affiliate of Shimi Zakin’s Atrium Design Group made a play for it, offering $4.85 million.

