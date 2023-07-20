America has a new billionaire, but the winner likely isn't from around the Delaware Valley.

The only winning ticket in Wednesday night's estimated as $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in Los Angeles California. The winner -- who matched the white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball of 24 -- can opt to take all the money at once with a $558.1 million cash value, according to the game's website.

Maybe the winner really likes the number 24, huh?

You might still be a winner

People in the Delaware Valley shouldn't chuck your tickets just yet. You could still be a millionaire.

One ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls (7, 10, 11, 13, 24) with the Power Play option selected to win $2 million. Tickets sold in Florida and Rhode Island also won $2.

Two tickets sold in New Jersey were among 36 tickets sold nationwide that matched all five white balls (7, 10, 11, 13, 24) without the power play option. Each of those tickets is worth $1 million.

Expect to find out the exact locations of where the tickets were sold locally as Thursday goes on.

These local million-dollar winners come on the heels of someone buying a $1 million winner in Monday's draw at a Delaware County store.

Check your tickets from Wednesday's draw to see if you won a lesser prize. More than 2.4 million people at least doubled their $2 investment by hitting the Powerball for a $4 win.

Didn't win? you could still be a 'Mega' Millionaire

People dreaming of living large can still win a massive lottery jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot that's worth a estimated $720 million with a cash option of $369.6 million.

Good luck!