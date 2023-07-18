Pennsylvania

Are you a millionaire? $1M Powerball ticket sold in Pa. Check your numbers

A $1 million ticket that matched all five white balls (5, 8, 9, 17 and 41) in Monday night's Powerball jackpot was sold in Pennsylvania

By Dan Stamm

A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their Powerball numbers at a market in Prospect, Pa., Oct. 28, 2022.
Keith Srakocic/AP

Do you want the good news or bad news first?

The bad news?

OK. You didn't win Monday night's $900 million Powerball drawing. No one actually hit all five white balls 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 and the red Powerball 21.

The good news?

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Well, that means that Wednesday's drawing is for an estimated jackpot of $1 billion.

Want more good news?

Don't chuck your tickets from Monday's draw just yet. You could be a millionaire as someone purchased a $1 million ticket in Pennsylvania.

We don't know just yet which spot in the Keystone State sold the ticket that matched all five white balls. Just a reminder those Powerball numbers you want to check are 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41.

Powerball 6 hours ago

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion after no winner in Monday's drawing

lottery Feb 13

‘Shocked and Ecstatic': Winner of Historic $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot in California Comes Forward

Other $1 million winners were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky and New York, according to Powerball. Three additional tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas matched all five white balls while using the Power Play option -- those tickets are worth $2 million each.

When is your next chance to become a billionaire?

The next drawing is Wednesday, July 19, 2023. So, get your office pool sorted out and $2 ready. And, let your big money dreams go wild as this is one of the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in history.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaPowerball
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us