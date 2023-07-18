Do you want the good news or bad news first?

The bad news?

OK. You didn't win Monday night's $900 million Powerball drawing. No one actually hit all five white balls 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41 and the red Powerball 21.

The good news?

Well, that means that Wednesday's drawing is for an estimated jackpot of $1 billion.

Want more good news?

Don't chuck your tickets from Monday's draw just yet. You could be a millionaire as someone purchased a $1 million ticket in Pennsylvania.

We don't know just yet which spot in the Keystone State sold the ticket that matched all five white balls. Just a reminder those Powerball numbers you want to check are 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41.

Other $1 million winners were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky and New York, according to Powerball. Three additional tickets sold in Arkansas, Georgia and Texas matched all five white balls while using the Power Play option -- those tickets are worth $2 million each.

When is your next chance to become a billionaire?

The next drawing is Wednesday, July 19, 2023. So, get your office pool sorted out and $2 ready. And, let your big money dreams go wild as this is one of the Top 10 largest lottery jackpots in history.