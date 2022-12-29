Arson Investigation Underway at Historic Carpenters' Hall in Old City Philadelphia

U.S. Park Rangers at Independence National Historical Park in Old City, Philadelphia are investigating an arson fire at Carpenters' Hall, a historic building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

Authorities say that on Christmas Eve, an officer discovered a large fire in the basement of the 247-year-old building, which was eventually extinguished by firefighters.

The Park Rangers are looking for assistance from anybody who may have been in the Old City area around 8 p.m. on December 24. Tips can be delivered to investigators by calling 888-653-0009 or online at go.nps.gov/submitatip.

Carpenters' Hall was built in the early 1700s and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1970. The First Continental Congress was held in the building in 1774, and the Pennsylvania Provincial Congress met there in 1776, declaring Pennsylvania independent from Great Britain and mobilizing the Pennsylvania Militia for the American Revolutionary War.

The building has been closed for most of 2022 for a preservation project and, according to its website, was scheduled to reopen this month.