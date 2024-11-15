“Tracy's signature on her email isn't merely who she is and what she does and who she works for, She shares. Here to serve. That is particularly distinctive and I suspect that is extraordinarily distinctive in her fast paced world of work."

That's how Manor College President Dr. Jonathan Peri spoke of NBC10 Responds reporter and news anchor Tracy Davidson as she was honored at the 23rd Annual Evening with Manor event at Jenkintown's Manor College on Nov. 15, 2024.

Manor honored Tracy for leading “an incredible life off camera with a mission to serve others.”

“Her focus is empowering women and girls, both professionally and personally,” the Montgomery County college said.

Tracy addresd the crowd.

"We're not helpless to bring hope and help to the people right in front of us every day, to the community in front of us, every day, to the culture that we live in every day," Tracy told the crowd.

Thursday's event "raises money for Manor College’s mission – personalized education that generates a commitment to a peaceful world," the college said.

The fundraiser drew a record 150 attendees and raised more than $100,000, the college said. NBC10's Sheila Watko served as emcee and several of Sheila's and Tracy's colleagues attended.

Tracy offered advice on being a light to others.

"“It takes intention and attention in our scrambled, hectic world," Tracy said. "And trust me when I tell you I am scrambled most of the time. If we can give our attention and remember that we have the opportunity to change the culture and to change the community right in front of us by letting people know, I see you and I'm here to help you tonight."

Congrats Tracy on a well-earned honor.