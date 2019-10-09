A Philadelphia judge on Wednesday vacated the murder conviction of Willie Veasy. The 53-year-old spent 27 years in prison for a killing he maintained he didn't commit. Prosecutors and the judge agreed. Veasy's sister spoke to NBC10 following the court proceedings.

Willie Veasy's Sister: I'm Happy That My Brother Will Be Free

Willie Veasy, behind bars for 27 years for a 1992 murder in North Philadelphia, has been ordered free and his conviction vacated.

A judge ruled Wednesday morning that Veasy, now 53, be released immediately following years of appeals. Many of his family members watched in Judge Leon Tucker's courtroom as his freedom was granted shortly before 11 a.m.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office said it would not appeal the ruling.

"Patience is a virtue. Patience is a skill," Tucker told Veasy as some family members cried with joy. "How long have you been patient?"

"27 years," Veasy responded.

"You're a free man," Tucked told him.

Veasy, who was represented by the Pennsylvania Innocence Project, is at least the fourth Philadelphia man sentenced to life in the late 1980s and early 1990s freed in recent years.

Those fellow former lifers came to Judge Tucker's courtroom on the 11th floor of the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia to lend support to Veasy and his family.

Tony Wright, who was freed in 2018 after his murder conviction was vacated, said he served time with Veasy and that Veasy is probably "numb right now."

"He's a great guy," Wright said. "And he's got a great family. He's going to be alright."

Wright said other wrongfully convicted men are still in prison, so the fight is not yet over. "Ain't none of us free until all of us are," Wright said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.