Unexpected Guests Thanksgiving Weekend 2020 on COZI TV

COZI TV's annual celebration of TV guest stars airs all Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday)

George Clooney (left), Helen Hunt (center) and Matthew Perry (right).
COZI TV

This year COZI TV emphasizes the UNEXPECTED — guest stars are everywhere. They’re coming out of the woodwork.

The COZI TV line up is full of great guest stars. Some are true icons at the height of their fame – others are TV stars making unusual crossovers and some are early appearances by actors destined for greatness.

Here are some examples:

Early Appearances

A very young John Travolta is the victim of a bad fall, rescued by Gage and DeSoto on "EMERGENCY!" (Friday at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT)

John Travolta

Helen Hunt at just age 15 plays an alien princess on "BIONIC WOMAN." (Friday 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT)

Helen Hunt

The child actor Matthew Perry tugging at the heartstrings on "HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN." (Thursday 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT)

Matthew Perry

Long before the Fast and the Furious, the late Paul Walker was also on "HIGHWAY TO HEAVEN." (Friday 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT)

Paul Walker

Crossovers

George Wendt in a dramatic role? Just one more "COLUMBO" (Saturday 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT)

George Wendt

Bosley and Hutch? David Soul appears on "CHARLIE’S ANGELS." (Saturday 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT)

David Soul

And then Suzanne Somers pays "STARSKY & HUTCH" a visit! (Saturday 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT)

Suzanne Somers

Legends and Icons

Sammy Davis Jr. as himself, of course, on "CHARLIE’S ANGELS"

Sammy Davis Jr.

Elizabeth Taylor dazzles on "THE NANNY" (Saturday night 12:30 AM/11:30PM)

Elizabeth Taylor (right)

And a special block of the best of George Clooney on "ROSEANNE" (Thursday 9PM/8C to 11PM/10C)

George Clooney

And, of course, many more. Every episode features a special guest star all Thanksgiving weekend from Thursday through Sunday.

