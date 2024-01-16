Together Again: Janet Jackson, Nelly to perform in Philly this summer

Hey Janet Jackson fans, have you missed her much since her last time in Philly? While it’s certainly funny how time flies, you’ll no longer have to wait awhile for you and the pop music icon to be together again.

Janet – Miss Jackson if you’re nasty – is set to perform at the Wells Fargo Center this summer. And it’ll certainly be hot in there due to a special guest who’ll be riding with her; hip hop hitmaker Nelly.

Looking for all the details on the upcoming show at any time, any place? Then this article is all for you.

When are Janet Jackson and Nelly coming to Philly?

Janet and Nelly will perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The performance is one of 35 new dates that were added to her ninth concert tour, "Together Again." The tour celebrates Janet’s 50 years in entertainment as well as the 25th, 30th and 35th anniversaries of her iconic albums, “The Velvet Rope,” “janet,” and “Rhythm Nation,” respectively.

When do tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. and continue through the week. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

Fans can also buy VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Janet herself, a pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert ticket and more. You can find more details on the VIP package here.