The biggest event in sports entertainment is coming to Philadelphia in 2024 and you can witness it all in person.

Tickets to WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia next April go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

'WrestleMania is the Super Bowl of what we do in sports entertainment," WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, a.k.a. "The American Nightmare," said on a recent visit to NBC10's studio.

Here is everything you need to know to make sure you don't miss any of pro wrestling's biggest event:

When is WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania takes over the Philadelphia Eagles' stadium on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024. This is the second time Philly will host the WWE's main event, which has also twice happened in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

When do WrestleMania tickets go on sale?

General public tickets for the two-day event go on sale on Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2023.

Don't want to wait until Friday? You can already sign up for a ticket presale.

How much do tickets cost?

Organizers in emails and online don't list a full price range for tickets.

However, on the Ticketmaster presale, seats close to the action on the floor for both nights cost as much as $10,000, plus fees. Other options were much cheaper with two floor seats going for $1,500 for both nights.

Presales for single-day passes also started already. Those tickets were available Thursday at $300 each for each night. Coveted aisle seats for Saturday night cost $770, plus fees, on the Ticketmaster app.

Want to get the VIP treatment?

You can also slam down some extra money for exclusive experiences that include hanging out with The Undertaker for $9,000 a person.

Which wrestlers will enter the ring?

To guess anything about the WWE storylines months from now would be impossible. However, the Linc listed wrestlers who could take part.

"Witness your favorite Superstars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown as they take the stage at the showcase of the immortals including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, and many more!" the Linc says on its WrestleMania event page.

That lineup, of course, is subject to change.