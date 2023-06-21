There are many fun-filled events occurring during the Wawa Welcome America Festival and Day 5 is no exception.

Here are the free events from history to music that you can look forward to on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Kidchella

What: Time to bring out the dancing shoes, the Kidchella music festival at Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is here for kids of all ages to have some family fun. The music festival will feature Emmy Award winning Alex & The Kaleidoscope and Johnny Shortcake.

For Disney fans, there will also be a performance of the song “Let It Go” by a cast member from "Frozen."

The main concert of the festival begins at 5:30 p.m. however, if you head over to Smith early to participate in art stations and check out food trucks.

When: The fun Begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on June 23.

Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Also Note: There is a limited capacity and pre-registration is required.

Free admission to historic house

What: Walk through the Stenton, one of the most authentic historic houses in Philadelphia, to learn more about what early Pennsylvania was like.

When: Visit the Stenton between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 23 for free admission

Where: 601 N 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Also note: reservations are required for a tour

Free admission to Weitzman National of American Jewish History

What: Celebrate and learn about the history of Jewish Americans in the Weitzman National of American Jewish History.

When: Enjoy free admission on June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106