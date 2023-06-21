Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2023
Wawa Welcome America Day 5: This music festival's for the kids

Want to get the kids out of the house? Wawa Welcome America has you covered on Friday, June 23, 2023. Enjoy free admissions to museums and a dance party for kids of all ages.

By Brianna Fallon

Smith Playground Kidchella
There are many fun-filled events occurring during the Wawa Welcome America Festival and Day 5 is no exception.

Here are the free events from history to music that you can look forward to on Friday, June 23, 2023.

Kidchella

What: Time to bring out the dancing shoes, the Kidchella music festival at Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse is here for kids of all ages to have some family fun. The music festival will feature Emmy Award winning Alex & The Kaleidoscope and Johnny Shortcake.

For Disney fans, there will also be a performance of the song “Let It Go” by a cast member from "Frozen."

The main concert of the festival begins at 5:30 p.m. however, if you head over to Smith early to participate in art stations and check out food trucks.

When: The fun Begins at 4 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. on June 23.

Where: Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse, 3500 Reservoir Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Also Note: There is a limited capacity and pre-registration is required.

Free admission to historic house

What: Walk through the Stenton, one of the most authentic historic houses in Philadelphia, to learn more about what early Pennsylvania was like.

When: Visit the Stenton between the hours of 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on June 23 for free admission

Where: 601 N 18th St, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Also note: reservations are required for a tour

Free admission to Weitzman National of American Jewish History

What: Celebrate and learn about the history of Jewish Americans in the Weitzman National of American Jewish History.

When: Enjoy free admission on June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 101 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, PA 19106

