The party continues! The second day of Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta returns for a second day with fireworks to conclude the party on the Delaware River Waterfront in the evening, but that's not to look forward to on Day 7 of the free Wawa Welcome America festival.

Here are all the free activities you can look forward to on Day 7 of Wawa Welcome America.

Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta continues

What: For the first time ever, this annual event is a part of Wawa Welcome America. Join in for Day 2 of this celebration to experience Hispanic culture, music, food and art, as well as a grand finale of fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront.

Sunday's musical headliner is José "El Canario" Alberto.

Rita's will also be giving out free samples of the official Wawa Welcome America water ice flavor - cherry lemonade!

When: Visitors can enjoy the second day of the festival from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Where: Great Plaza at Penn's Landing

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge

What: Enjoy free admission to America's first urban refuge. The refugee was established in 1972 with a rich diversity of wildlife, fish, and plants that are all native to the Delaware Estuary. Some of the habitats the refugee includes are a freshwater tidal marsh, open waters. mudflats, and woodlands.

When: Free admission is available on Sunday, June 25, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 8601 Lindbergh Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19153

Historic Strawberry Mansion

What: Immerse yourself in history in the largest of the Fairmount Park historic houses at the Historic Strawberry Mansion.

When: Free admission begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Where: 2450 Strawberry Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19132