Philadelphia embraces its identity as a multicultural melting pot on Day 6 of the 16-day Wawa Welcome America celebration.

Be sure to bring your dancing shoes to this one that's sure to be a blast.

A fiesta so big, Concilio couldn't fit all the excitement in one day

What: Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta is back for another year at Penn's Landing, but for the first time, it's part of Wawa Welcome America. The two-day PECO Multicultural Series event is for all ages as everyone is welcome to celebrate Hispanic culture through cuisine, dance and music.

Independence Blue Cross joins in on the fun providing free health screenings and more wellness information.

Don't forget about Rita's cherry lemonade ice... who is making yet another appearance to the Welcome America celebrations.

Who: Puerto Rican artist Manny Manuel headline's Saturday. There will also be a live art instillation, thanks to Ayiana Viviana.

When: Gear up, it's going to be a long day, the event runs from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

After a night filled with dinner, dessert and entertainment, stick around for the grand finale - the day concludes with a fireworks display over the Delaware River Waterfront.

If you're reading to check out what free museums are available Saturday, you're in luck, because there are quite a few

Free Museum Days: Science History Institute

What: The Science History Institute focuses on a different scientific "element" each week. Enjoy special tours and interactive activities for all ages, focusing on the lesser-known stories in science... going beyond the discoveries made in labs.

When: June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 315 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA, 19106

Free Museum Days: Masonic Temple, Library and Museum

What: In honor of Philadelphia's Masonic Temple celebrating its 150th anniversary, enjoy the temple's artwork, stained glass, sculptures and more, that connected Freemasons and non-Freemasons to the world of art and architecture. The museum will showcase artifacts related to the history of the Masonic fraternity in Philadelphia.

When: June 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA, 19107

Free Museum Days: The Rosenbach Museum and Library

What: The Rosenbach preserves rare books, manuscripts, and fine arts, with a particular strength in American and British literature. Everything from Colonial American history, to fine arts like Egyptian sculptures inhabit the Rosenbach's 1860's townhome.

When: June 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 2008-2010 Delancey St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Free Museum Days: Paul Robeson House and Museum

What: A swiss army knife of an individual, Paul Robeson, was a former international superstar as a baritone concert singer, actor, professional athlete, writer, lawyer (just to name a few of his occupations). The museum celebrates his achievements and Robeson's 125th birthday this year. Take a tour of his house and see the artifacts that made his life so unique.

When: June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 4951 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA, 19139