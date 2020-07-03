Wawa Welcome America

Something to Celebrate, Together at Home - June 28 through July 4, 2020
WATCH: NBC10 Presents America's Birthday Bash!

Kick off the 4th of July weekend at 7:30 p.m. with our look at the weeklong Wawa Welcome America Festival!

Watch live along with NBC10 as we relive the weeklong Wawa Welcome America festival with this special report tonight at 7 p.m.!

Then, don't forget to join us on July 4 at 7 p.m. to kick off our special virtual Wawa Welcome America finale. You can watch on NBC10 or stream it live on NBC10.com, the free NBC10 app and the free NBC10 Roku and Apple TV app!

Here's the lineup:

July 3: Wawa Welcome America Presents a Historic Adventure, Music Play Patrol, Esports Tourney

July 4 Concert Preparations Are Underway at Philly Met

7 p.m.: The Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

8 p.m.: Wawa Welcome America Philly's 4th of July Concert

And don't forget to share how you and your family are spending the holiday by posting a picture or video to Instagram or Twitter with the hash tag #July4thPhilly and tag NBCPhiladelphia. You might show up in our show!

