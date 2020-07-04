Wawa Welcome America

Something to Celebrate, Together at Home - June 28 through July 4, 2020
JIM KENNEY

Philly Gives Front-Line Coronavirus Workers Magis Award and a New Mural

Magis is a Latin word meaning "the greater universal good"

NBC Universal, Inc.

This July 4th holiday, Philadelphia honored front-line workers working to fight the coronavirus pandemic with two of its highest honors: The Magis Award given every July 4 and their own mural.

Magis is the Latin word for "the greater universal good" and refers to doing more for others. This summer, there's no question that nurses, grocery store clerks, sanitation workers, doctors, delivery workers and first responders have done that, said Mayor Jim Kenney on Saturday.

"You were essential to helping slow down the virus, keeping us healthy, safe and comforted during an unsettling time," he said.

Wawa Welcome America

Something to Celebrate, Together at Home - June 28 through July 4, 2020

Wawa Welcome America 5 hours ago

WATCH: Cynthia Erivo, Jason Derulo Live at Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert!

Wawa Welcome America 23 hours ago

July 4: Celebration of Freedom and Concert With Jason Derulo & Cynthia Erivo

Kenney unveiled a new mural honoring those who have fought coronavirus that will be created by Mural Arts Philadelphia.

He also thanked those who have protested peacefully for an end to racism, though the city has apologized for spraying protesters with tear gas and pepper spray.

"I want to make it clear, Black lives matter in Philadelphia," Kenney said. "And I am here to help ensure freedom and prosperity for all our residents."

The Magis Award has gone in the past to the class of Edison High School that lost more students than any other school to the Vietnam war, to trans activist Giana Graves, and former Eagle Connor Barwin for building recreational sites for young people.

This article tagged under:

JIM KENNEYWawa Welcome AmericaMagis Award
Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us