June 29: Jam Out and Go Wild at Wawa Welcome America

The fun continues with music, museums and even animals on the second day of Wawa Welcome America! Here's what's in store:

Museums of the Day

Take a virtual tour and learn about the people and events that sparked the birth of the U.S. at the Museum of the American Revolution.

If you’re into something a little more “out there,” maybe a little more creepy, learn about medical history by taking a gander at some of the anatomical models at the Mütter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia.

Maybe you want something a little more tranquil and beautiful? Well, you can get that at the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.

Time to Jam

Want to listen to music? Want to go further and make your own? You can do both!

Music Play Patrol is providing bucket drumming lessons at 11 a.m. They’ll teach kids the basics of drumming using only ordinary buckets, trash and recycling cans from their home.

At 7 p.m. the United States Army Band, "Pershing's Own" will host a special 10th anniversary “ United We Stand | Music to Connect Us” show featuring popular music and concluding with a grand finale arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s epic “1812 Overture.”

Go Wild

Take a ride on the wild side as the Philadelphia Zoo brings tigers and lions right to your home with a special 2 p.m. Facebook Live event.

Remember, if you're celebrating at home or in the back yard, we want to see your photos of what #July4thPhilly means to you -- just share them on Twitter or Instagram!

