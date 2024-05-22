Be ready to dance on the block at Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta 2024. Here are details

The biggest celebration of Hispanic culture during 16 days of Wawa Welcome America festivities is so big it covers two days during the summer of 2024.

This is everything you need to know about Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta -- including a new location for 2024:

When is Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta during the 2024 Wawa Welcome America Festival?

The event takes place on Saturday, June 22, and Sunday, June 23, from 2 p.m. at 8 p.m. each day.

Where is Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta this year?

The annual Hispanic Fiesta takes place on the John F. Kennedy Bridge between 20th and 30th streets in Center City and over the Schuylkill River.

What is Concilio's Hispanic Fiesta?

This annual two-day family-friendly festival celebrates Hispanic culture and heritage through food, dance and music. This year Merengue music icon Joseph Fonseca and Salsa star Huey Dunbar are set to perform on the JFK Boulevard Bridge since its traditional home at Penn's Landing is under construction.

This event is not just about entertainment, it’s also an opportunity to immerse yourself in the diverse and colorful world of Hispanic music and dance while honoring their vibrant contributions and impressions on culture.

"While you’re there, be sure to delve into cultural cuisine at the Oasis Waterfront Food Market supported by the Philadelphia International Airport and explore the many vendors and activations, including the Well-being on Wheels presented by Independence Blue Cross, featuring free health screenings, wellness information, and nutrition takeaways," festival organizers say.

Concilio’s Hispanic Fiesta has been celebrating Hispanic culture for decades. It's Philadelphia's largest event of its kind.

What is Concilio?

Concilio, a.k.a. the Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations, is a nonprofit organization located in North Philadelphia that has been serving the community since 1962.

"Concilio’s mission is to cultivate the strength and resilience of children and families, improve the quality of life in our community, and maintain our community’s heritage, history, and culture," Concilio says on its website.