Patriotism will be on full display right in front of the place where America began as July 4th Wawa Welcome America festivities celebrate freedom.

A parade celebrating independence will then kick off to get people feeling good for an afternoon and evening full of free Wawa Welcome America entertainment.

From the pageantry to the road closures, here's your guide to the free July 4, 2024, Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom Ceremony and Salute to Independence Parade in Philadelphia.

What's in store during the 2024 Wawa Welcome America Celebration of Freedom Ceremony?

When: July 4, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Where: 520 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Presented by Freedom Mortgage and with Independence Hall in the backdrop, the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony marks "the evolving history of America’s freedom, with remarks by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and a variety of notable guest speakers," festival organizers said.

The ceremony features the traditional awarding of the Wawa Foundation Hero Award to a nonprofit and The Celebrate Freedom Award presented by Freedom Mortgage to a service member, veteran, first responder or health care worker. New this year, first-term Mayor Parker will present the first-ever Mayor’s One Philly Award.

Get to know the four nonprofits vying to win the 2024 Wawa Foundation Hero Award. The finalists -- As I Plant This Seed, Leveling the Playing Field, Philadelphia Fire/EMS Explorer Career Youth Development Program and Project 440 -- hope to get the $50,000 grant that comes with winning the award. You can vote now.

When can I watch the Celebration of Freedom on TV, my phone? 📺

If you missed the festivities live in person or just want to relive them later, the ceremony will air at 6 p.m. on NBC10 and on NBC10.com and in the NBC10 app. You can even watch it on this page.

When can I don my red, white and blue clothes to watch Independence Day Parade?

When: July 4, 2024, starting around 11 a.m. and running through 12:30 p.m.

Where: Starting at 2nd and Market streets and continuing on Market Street to City Hall

"Dress in your red, white and blue and wave a flag as the Salute to Independence Parade celebrates the 248th birthday of the United States in grand style and pageantry," the City of Philadelphia and festival organizers said.

The parade normally features, dancers, musicians and other entertainers.

"The moving procession of history and culture that celebrates the people and diversity of our country," WWA said on its website.

Participating groups and entertainers will come from the region (Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware), other parts of the country (Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina and Virginia) and even abroad (Honduras).

What roads will be closed for the patriotic parade? 🚧

Philadelphia announced these road closures for the parade:

The following streets will be closed for the formation area of the parade:

2nd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chestnut/Market Street Viaduct between Chestnut and Front Streets to 2nd and Market Streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Market Street between 3rd Street to Front Street from 6 a.m.to 1 p.m.

Front Street between Dock Street to Market Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chestnut Street between 2nd Street and Front Street from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following streets will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until conclusion of parade:

3rd Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

4th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

5th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

6th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

7th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

8th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

9th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

10th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

11th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

12th Street between Arch Street and Chestnut Street

JFK Blvd. between Market Street and 15th Street

N. Broad Street between JFK Blvd. and Vine Street

S. Penn Square from S. Broad Street to E. Market Street

E. Market from Front Street to City Hall

12th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

13th Street between Vine Street and Market Street

Arch Street between 12th Street and Broad Street

The city also said that temporary no parking signs will be posted along the roads mentioned above. "Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated."