‘Oh my gosh!' Jason Kelce celebrates early return of Wawa's turkey Gobbler

Yearning for an early taste of Thanksgiving dinner like Jason Kelce? Wawa's Gobbler is back in September

By Dan Stamm

A taste of Thanksgiving at Wawa is back and a Philadelphia Eagles legend is very excited.

Wawa turned to Kylie and Jason Kelce to announce the return of the hot turkey Gobbler sandwich on Sept. 23, 2024 -- that's more than two months ahead of Thanksgiving.

"Hey Jason," Kylie Kelce says in an Instagram video tagged "It's freakin' back!!!" "The Gobbler's back."

"Oh my gosh," Jason Kelce whispers to himself before yelling, "I've been waiting!"

What goes into Wawa's version of Thanksgiving on a hoagie or in a bowl?

The gobbler is basically Thanksgiving dinner in sandwich form -- a hoagie stuffed with gravy-soaked hot turkey and stuffing topped with cranberry sauce.

"Hot Turkey is back" written on graphic showing Wawa Turkey bowl, gobbler.
Wawa
Wawa hot turkey is back.

"Our hot turkey is so customizable, you can Wawa your way," Wawa wrote in last year's "Hot Turkey Season" announcement. "Try the Hot Turkey Gobbler Bowl with a base of mac and cheese, roasted veggies, hot turkey, and tart cranberry sauce. Or our classic gobbler hoagie!"

Are people already gobbling down Wawa hot turkey?

Fans shared images and admiration of Gobbler hoagies and hot turkey bowls on Wawa's Facebook post.

"The best time of year! 🦃" Wawa replied to one person's photo.

Gobble down and let us know what you think of the Wawa holiday sandwich.

