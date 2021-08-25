Wawa is giving you a chance to make your next hoagie run in style thanks to its first-ever Wawa-branded sneakers.

The convenience store chain is giving away 10 pairs of limited-edition kicks to fans as part of the #WawaRun sweepstakes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Wawa teamed up with Philadelphia footwear company Garrixon for the sneaks inspired by the Nike Air Max 90 running shoe with Wawa flair.

The Wawa sneakers will come "packaged in a custom hoagie inspired shoebox with a limited-edition gift card to buy plenty of your Wawa favorites," Wawa said in a news release.

To enter the sweepstakes, go to Wawa's Instagram page, comment "#sweepstakes" on the designated post (here it is) and share the post on your own Gram.

"...This fun giveaway provides one additional way to bring happiness to customers who want to make a #WawaRun in style,” Todd Miller, Wawa senior director of brand strategy and experience, said.