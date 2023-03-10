If music is your medicine wait no longer because The Cure is returning to Philadelphia.

English rock legends The Cure announced Friday morning that their 30-show Songs of A Lost World Tour will be coming across the pond to North America with a stop in Philadelphia this summer.

The "Just Like Heaven" band will be touring the U.S. in May, June and July stopping at The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on June 24, 2023, with opening act The Twilight Sad. Robert Smith and company last played the South Philly arena in 2008.

How Can You Get Tickets to See The Cure?

Tickets will be available using Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale on Wednesday, March 15, which requires registration by March 13.

The band says on its website that will be no "platinum" or "dynamic pricing" tickets on this tour.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, March 17, at noon.

"There is a strict 4 ticket limit for all presales and onsale," the Wells Fargo Center said on its website.