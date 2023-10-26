Starbucks' ‘Yay Day' deal offers half-priced drinks for Rewards members

The world’s biggest coffee chain has invented a holiday and it gives all of us a reason to cheer.

On Oct. 26, Starbucks Rewards members can score 50% off any handcrafted drink from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. local time at participating stores. A handcrafted drink, by the way, is any drink handmade by your local Starbucks baristas, such as the famed PSL, Frappuccinos and more.

Customers can find the Yay Day coupon in the Starbucks app which can be applied at checkout on the app or at the register. The deal is limited to one drink per member and excludes bottled and canned beverages, as well as alcohol. All standard menu sizes are eligible for the offer.

Starbucks

Starbucks notes that the Yay Day deal is available exclusively in its app and can be redeemed at U.S. company-operated stores and participating licensed stores. The offer isn’t available through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats or DoorDash, though.

It also happens to be National Pumpkin Day on Oct. 26, so customers who want to celebrate could use the Yay Day offer for half off a Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, a Starbucks person tells TODAY.com.

In September, Starbucks offered a BOGO deal every Thursday (aka “ThursYay” — we’re sensing a trend), where customers could score a free fall beverage — like the PSL, (new) Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and more — with the purchase of another after 12 p.m. local time.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: