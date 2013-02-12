Spotlight! United Way Women’s Initiative Gala

Encourage the success of women and girls in our community. Join NBC 10's Lori Wilson on March 13th for the United Way's 10 Year Anniversary Women's Initiative Gala. Enjoy dinner and cocktails while honoring the women who are making a positive impact on the lives of people in our community. Proceeds from the event will support Girls Today, Leaders Tomorrow - a program that improves the lives of at-risk girls throughout the Greater Philadelphia region.



Where: Crystal Tea Room

Wannamaker Building

100 Penn Square East - 9th Floor

Philadelphia, PA

When: March 13th, 2013

Networking Reception: 5:30pm

Dinner & Program: 6:30pm

Contact: 215-665-2487