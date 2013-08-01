Spotlight! The Dell: Jeffrey Osborne

jeffreyosborne

Don't miss the "Essence of Summer Concert Series" at Philadelphia's premier outdoor ampitheater. On August 15th, Jeffrey Osborne will be performing at The Dell Music Center with special guest, Stephanie Mills. Kick back and enjoy a summer night with the R&B singer songwriter as he performs some of his greatest hits. Tickets are on sale now, so grab a friend and get ready to dance "On the Wings of Love." You don't want to miss it.

Where:   The Dell Music Center
                Ridge Avenue and Huntingdon St.
                Philadelphia, PA 19132
When:    August 15,2013
Contact: (215) 685-9560
 

