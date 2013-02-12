Spotlight! Flyers Wives Carnival

Meet your favorite Broad Street Bully while helping non-profit organizations in our area. Come on out to the Wells Fargo Center for the 36th annual Flyers Wives "Fight for Lives" Carnival. Meet, take pictures, and play games with your favorite Flyers and alumni. Activities include: interactive games against players, Shot on Goal (take a shot on a Flyers Goalie), Dunk Tank and a host of other family fun activities.



New to this year’s Carnival is a free exhibit, the Flyers Press Conference Photo Opportunity where fans can sit at the actual Flyers press conference table and take photos. This area will be open throughout the duration of the Carnival. Also new this year is the opportunity to take a tour of the Flyers Press Box. A limited number of tickets for the Flyers Press Box Tours will be available for sale at the Carnival.



All funds raised help support a multitude of worthy non-profit organizations that benefit everything from important health care initiatives such as heart health and stroke and cancer awareness to various youth recreation programs and plenty more.



Where: Wells Fargo Center

3601 South Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA

When: March 3, 2013

Time: 1:30pm - 6:00pm

Tickets: Buy Now or call Comcast Tix at 800-298-4200