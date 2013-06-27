Spotlight! Best Of The Main Line Party

Interested in the best that Main Line has to offer? On Thursday, July 18th -- it's time to celebrate, at the Best of the Main Line and Western Suburbs party. You'll get to sample the best food and drink from top rated resturants, and check out the best shops and services as showcased in Main Line Today magazine. Plus live entertainment. Proceeds benefit Devereux - a leading nonprofit behavioral health organization.



Where: Drexelbrook

Drexel Hill, PA 19026

When: July 18, 2013

Contact: (610) 325-4630