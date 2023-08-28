poconos

One of the ‘Best' all-inclusive resorts in USA is ‘Skytop' above the Poconos

Travel + Leisure recently name the Pocono Mountain's Skytop Lodge of the 16 best all-inclusive USA resorts

By Dan Stamm

A fall getaway where the meals and many amenities are included.

The draw of a luxury all-inclusive resort often seems to lead to forking over lots of money for flights and travel, but there is one spot among the best in the country that's just a short drive away.

Skytop Lodge in Pennsylvania landed earlier this summer on Travel + Leisure's 16 Best All-inclusive Resorts in the USA list. The nearly century-old 5,500-acre Pocono Mountain resort came in at No. 5 on the list of 16 destinations.

"... this historic mountain resort has been luring guests high into the Poconos since 1928," T+L wrote. "Book a room in the grand stone lodge or at the inn that opens right onto the championship golf course. As for all-inclusive plans, Skytop Lodge offers a Modified American Plan for the whole family, which includes breakfast and dinner at the lodge's eateries."

Part of staying at Skytop includes daily activities with some costing extra and others (including hayrides, games and campfires) that are included for guests, according to the lodge's daily events page. You can also just enjoy nature and the outdoors on what Skytop calls its "5,500-Acre Playground."

However, Skytop also caters to day guests and has other overnight offerings. Whatever you're looking for, Skytop probably has it -- just check out its list of packages for families or couples.

